7 Shot, 3 Dead in North Carolina House Party Shooting
‘UNIMAGINABLE GRIEF’
At least seven people were shot and three people killed at a Wilmington house party on Friday night, WECT reports. The shooting happened around midnight and the four injured people were sent to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “In my more than two decades as a prosecutor this is one of the worst crimes we have ever had in the Port City...The community’s unimaginable grief must be met with an equal commitment to get justice for all of the victims in this case,” said District Attorney Ben David. Police have not yet identified a suspect or reason for the shooting spree. A police spokesperson told the Wilmington Star News, “This was likely not a random shooting...Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice.”