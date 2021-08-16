70-Year-Old Kills Wife, Himself as She Recovers From Stroke in Rehab: Cops

CHEAT SHEET
A man shot and killed his wife at a rehabilitation facility before turning the gun on himself Sunday, according to Houston police. The 70-year-old woman was recovering from a stroke at a neurological rehabilitation center when her husband, also 70, came to visit her. Police said staff heard popping sounds coming from inside her room but did not initially check on her. When staff did enter the room, they found the woman in her wheelchair, slumping over with a gunshot wound. As staff performed CPR, they noticed the husband also dead of a gunshot wound nearby. No one else was injured. Police said they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.