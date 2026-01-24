70s Rock Star Slams ‘Draft Dodger’ Trump Over Veteran Insult

Rod Stewart, 81, is firing back at his former neighbor, Donald Trump, after the president made dismissive remarks about NATO troops who fought in Afghanistan. Trump’s comments came during a Thursday appearance on Fox News, where he claimed the U.S. had “never needed” NATO and suggested allied troops avoided frontline combat. The remarks referred to the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, which lasted nearly 20 years and resulted in the deaths of 457 UK troops. Troops from other allied nations, including Canada, France, and Germany, also died during the war. Trump’s comments enraged Stewart, who responded with a video posted to Instagram calling Trump a “draft dodger.” Speaking directly to the camera, Stewart said the remarks showed a lack of respect for soldiers who “fought and gave us our freedom.” He continued his impassioned speech, saying, “We lost over 400 of our guys,” urging Trump to consider the families of those killed. “Think of their parents, think about it, when Trump calls them almost like cowards. It’s unbearable,” Stewart continued. He concluded by calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump ally Nigel Farage to demand an apology from the president.

Rolling Stone