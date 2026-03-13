’70s Rocker’s Guitar Smashes Auction Record in Furious Bidding War

A black Fender Stratocaster played by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour has smashed the record for the most expensive guitar sold at auction. The Strat, which Gilmour used to record Pink Floyd’s iconic albums such as Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, and The Wall, sold for $14.55 million during a frantic 21-minute bidding war at Christie’s in New York, reported The New York Times. The eye-watering sale price is more than double the previous record of $6 million for a guitar, the Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar that the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain played during the “MTV Unplugged” performance in 1993. The guitar Cobain used in the music video for Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” also sold for $6.9 million at Thursday’s auction, a record price for one of Cobain’s guitars. Gilmour’s black Fender Stratocaster, which he also frequently performed live with, was sold as part of a collection from billionaire Jim Irsay, the former owner of the Indianapolis Colts, who died last May at age 65. Irsay previously bought the black guitar in 2019 at Christie’s for just over $5 million.