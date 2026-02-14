‘70s Spy Series Is Getting Yet Another Big-Screen Reboot
The crime-fighting Charlie’s Angels trio has proven remarkably hard to kill. Sony has tapped screenwriter Pete Chiarelli—known for The Proposal, Crazy Rich Asians, and Now You See Me 2—to pen the latest big-screen reboot of the iconic franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A director has not yet been officially announced, though sources told the outlet Drew Barrymore—who starred in the hit 2000 adaptation—is being floated for the role. Charlie’s Angels first debuted as a hit ABC series in 1976, starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith as private investigators working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend. The franchise received a glossy revival in 2000, when Barrymore teamed up with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in a big-screen version that grossed $264.1 million worldwide. Not every reboot has landed. Sony attempted to revive the franchise in 2019 with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, but the film struggled at the box office, earning just $73 million worldwide.