72 Beijing Olympics Personnel Arrive in China With COVID-19
At least 72 people tied to the upcoming Beijing Winter Games have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in China, according to the Beijing Organizing Committee. None of those who tested positive by molecular PCR test are athletes, but concern is growing that the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant may also affect competitors. Chinese authorities are using what they refer to as a “closed loop” bubble to mitigate the spread of the virus. “All Olympic-related personnel who entered China and Games staffs implement closed-loop management,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “They are completely separated from the outside society.”