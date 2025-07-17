7.3 Earthquake Off Alaska Peninsula Triggers Tsunami Fears

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a tsunami warning for the Alaska Peninsula that was later downgraded to an advisory after two earthquakes hit the area this afternoon.

News outlets reported that a 0.2-foot tsunami wave was observed off the coast of Sand Point, and the advisory was later canceled.

Tsunami advisory cancelled for Alaska, 0.2-foot tsunami wave observed at Sand Point pic.twitter.com/pikQDkCU4b — Steve Lookner (@lookner) July 16, 2025

The more substantial earthquake occurred at around 12:38 p.m. local time, off the coast of Sand Point in the center of the peninsula, ABC News reported. With a magnitude of 7.3, it was considered “major” and capable of causing serious damage.

Earthquakes in the “major” range are relatively rare; on average, only 10 to 15 occur globally each year, according to data collected by the Michigan Technological University. However, the Sand Point earthquake was the second that Alaskans in the region experienced that day. Earlier that day, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, considered “moderate,” hit 40 miles off the coast of Atka Island along the same peninsula.

While both of Wednesday’s earthquakes occurred underwater, limiting the immediate danger to surrounding people or settlements, the National Weather Service still put a tsunami advisory in effect. Anyone in the region was advised to move to higher ground.

We have reviewed a magnitude 7.3 earthquake 55 miles south of Sand Point at 12:37 PM AKDT in the Alaska Peninsula region of Alaska, located at a depth of about 9 miles (15 km). The magnitude and location may change slightly as additional data are received and processed. This… — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 16, 2025