7.3 Earthquake Off Alaska Peninsula Triggers Tsunami Fears

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a tsunami warning for the Alaska Peninsula that was later downgraded to an advisory after two earthquakes hit the area this afternoon.
News outlets reported that a 0.2-foot tsunami wave was observed off the coast of Sand Point, and the advisory was later canceled.
The more substantial earthquake occurred at around 12:38 p.m. local time, off the coast of Sand Point in the center of the peninsula, ABC News reported. With a magnitude of 7.3, it was considered “major” and capable of causing serious damage.
Earthquakes in the “major” range are relatively rare; on average, only 10 to 15 occur globally each year, according to data collected by the Michigan Technological University. However, the Sand Point earthquake was the second that Alaskans in the region experienced that day. Earlier that day, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, considered “moderate,” hit 40 miles off the coast of Atka Island along the same peninsula.
While both of Wednesday’s earthquakes occurred underwater, limiting the immediate danger to surrounding people or settlements, the National Weather Service still put a tsunami advisory in effect. Anyone in the region was advised to move to higher ground.
Further, the Alaska Earthquake Center reported the quakes were strong enough to feel on land throughout the peninsula, which borders Anchorage. Though the peninsula is sparsely populated, roughly 1,500 people live in the region, most of them Alaska Natives.