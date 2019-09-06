CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
NEVER TOO OLD?
73-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Twins in India
Read it at BBC
A 73-year-old woman gave birth to twins in India this week—and her 82-year-old husband had a stroke the next day. Mangayamma Yaramati told the BBC that she and her husband were stigmatized in their village because they had no children after many years of trying to conceive and decided to undergo IVF using donated eggs. The babies, each weighing just over 2 pounds, were delivered by C-section on Thursday. “We are incredibly happy,” the father, Sitarama Rajarao, told reporters after the birth. The BBC reported that he suffered a sudden stroke on Friday and is being treated in the hospital.