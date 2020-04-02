Journalism Profs to Fox News: You’re a Danger to Public Health
A group of 74 journalism and communications professors have written an open letter to Fox News accusing the network of purveying misinformation to its older viewers, including the president, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports.
“The misinformation that reaches the Fox News audience is a danger to public health...Your misreporting endangers your own viewers,” the letter reads. Todd Gitlin, chair of Columbia Journalism School’s communications PhD program, signed it, as did Ed Wasserman, dean of UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, alongside other prominent academics and writers. Downplaying the severity of the crisis, the professors say, is particularly pernicious to Fox’s audience members, who average age 65 and are therefore vulnerable to the coronavirus.