Looks like someone won’t be making the funeral.

A woman in Lincoln, Nebraska is still alive on Monday—a fact that would hardly merit national headlines if not for the fact that she was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

“This is a very unusual case,” Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said at a press conference. “Been doing this 31 years, and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before.”

The woman, identified as Constance Glantz, 74, was pronounced deceased around 9:45 a.m. by staff at a local nursing home. Her “remains” were transported to a nearby funeral home, only for emergency services to be summoned roughly two hours later after an employee noticed that she appeared to still be breathing.

“Employee was placing Constance Glantz onto a table to start the process and employee noticed that she was breathing. They instantly called 911,” Houchin said.

CPR was conducted on Glantz and “she was taken to a local hospital, and is still alive,” Houchin confirmed. He said that investigators had visited the nursing home. “At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Her family has been notified.

Because Glantz was in hospice care, her death was anticipated and there appeared to be nothing suspicious about her supposed death, the nursing home did not have to contact the coroner or cops after Glantz was declared dead, Houchin said. “It did not fall into those parameters,” he added.