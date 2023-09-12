75 Crocodiles Escape Chinese Farm in Flash Flooding
SNAPPY
Residents of a city in southwestern China were warned to stay home after torrential rain storms allowed no fewer than 75 crocodiles to escape from a farm. According to Chinese media reports picked up by the Associated Press, 69 full-grown crocs and six juveniles managed to escape, prompting the warning to nearby residents in Maoming. Some had since been recaptured, but that process could be a long one because “the number of escaped crocodiles is a bit too many,” the state-run Dazhong Daily reported. Maoming, in the western Guangdong province, has some of the country's largest crocodile farms, the reptiles farmed for both their skin and their meat. At least nine people have been killed in flash floods across southern China over the past week.