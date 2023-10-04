75,000 Healthcare Workers Begin Historic Strike Against Kaiser Permanente
STRIKETOBER 2.0
Over 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente have gone on a three-day strike across five states after the company and negotiators did not reach a resolution over staffing issues, better pay, and benefits. Employees are asserting that these unjust business practices are harming the quality of care for patients and are asking for a 6.5 percent pay increase, a block on outsourcing, and a robust medical plan for retirees. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions states that this is the largest walkout of healthcare workers in the U.S. According to KTLA, the strike occurred on Wednesday at hospitals and medical offices in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington. A Kaiser executive told the outlet that all hospitals and emergency centers will remain open despite the labor action. According to a Monday company statement, more than 5 million employees have left their jobs. Kaiser is the largest nonprofit provider in the U.S. and made $25 billion in revenue in its second quarter, resulting in a $2 billion profit.