77 Iowa Inmates Given COVID Vaccine Overdose, Officials Say
According to a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections, 77 inmates at the maximum-security Iowa State Penitentiary accidentally received overdoses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. The error has been blamed on two medical staff members who are now on leave. While Pfizer and the CDC say that no major side effects should be expected, they recommended that inmates be monitored for 48 hours. So far, inmates have reportedly not suffered any side effects other than those typically associated with the vaccine, but all vaccinations for inmates have been paused, pending an investigation.