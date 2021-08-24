CHEAT SHEET
77-Year-Old Dies of COVID After Carnival Cruise
A 77-year-old who took a Carnival Cruise to Belize died of COVID-19 earlier this month, her family announced this week. Marilyn Tackett, a resident of Tulsa, died Aug. 13 after being airlifted from Belize to Tulsa and placed on a ventilator there. Her granddaughter wrote on GoFundMe, “Memaw fought as long as she could.” The crowded quarters of cruise ships were early vectors of the coronavirus pandemic. Tackett’s vaccination status was unclear, but the cruise line required 95 percent of passengers to be inoculated. Carnival said in a statement, “The guest almost certainly did not contract COVID on our ship, and she was assisted with expert medical care on board and was ultimately evacuated from Belize.”