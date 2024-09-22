78-Year-Old Trump Rules Out Fourth Run for President in 2028

Former President Donald Trump said that, if he loses this year’s presidential election, he won’t mount a fourth campaign for the Oval Office in 2028 and also insisted that he eats “proper hamburgers” when probed about his famed unhealthy eating habits.

Asked directly if he thinks he would run again in the wake of a loss, Trump told Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Full Measure, in an interview broadcast Sunday, “No, I don’t. I don’t see that at all. Hopefully, we’re going to be very successful.”

Trump, 78, would be 82 by the time of the 2028 election. President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 race earlier this year following pressure from senior Democrats concerned about his age, will turn 82 in November.

Even at his age and amid hundreds of defections from moderate former Republicans, Trump has maintained a tight grip on his party. Trump’s departure would potentially lead to a hotly contested battle among would-be MAGA heirs and the party’s more centrist members.

When asked by host Sharyl Attkisson to name two things he does to stay healthy, the retirement-aged Trump cited golfing and his diet.

“I used to play golf a little bit, but that seems to be quite a dangerous sport in retrospect,” he joked, referring to the would-be assassin suspected of trying to kill him at a Florida golf course earlier this month.

Attkisson pressed Trump to explain how his diet is healthy, given he’s known for loving well-done steaks with ketchup and fast food. “I know this menu better than you,” he told McDonald’s workers in East Palestine, Ohio last year. “I probably know it better than anyone in here.”

“I thought you eat hamburgers?” she asked.

“I do, but proper hamburgers,” said Trump. “I like perhaps all of the wrong food, but then I say, ‘Does anybody know what the right food is?’”

Trump went on to say people who have chastised him for his diet before have died. “People lecturing me for years—‘oh, don’t eat this, don’t eat that’—they’re gone, they’ve passed away long ago and here I am, so I’m not sure I want to make too many changes,” he said.

While in office, Trump famously served the Clemson Tigers football team McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King after they won a national title.