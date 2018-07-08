7th Former Wrestler: Rep. Jim Jordan ‘Definitely’ Knew About Abuse

A seventh former wrestler at Ohio State University has come forward to accuse Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of turning a blind eye to alleged sexual abuse by the school’s athletic doctor several decades ago. David Range, a wrestler at the school in the late 1980s, told The Washington Post on Saturday that Jordan, the assistant wrestling coach from 1987 to 1995, was present for conversations about the alleged sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss. “Jordan definitely knew that these things were happening—yes, most definitely. It was there. He knew about it because it was an everyday occurrence,” he said. “We talked about it all the time in the locker room” while Jordan was present, he said. Jordan has been accused of covering up the alleged abuse by several former wrestlers, though he has denied ever being aware of the allegations. On Friday, he told Fox News, “Conversations in a locker room are a lot different than people coming up and talking about abuse.”
