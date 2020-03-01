8 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Washington State
Eight people have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Washington state, including one United States Postal Service employee who reportedly operates parcel sorting machines for distribution. “In consultation with the King County Public Health Department, we have been informed the current risk to our employees is low,” the postal service said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities.” Two men in their 60s tested positive for the virus on Sunday, one of whom is in critical condition at the Virginia Mason Medical Center. The first death from the virus in the state was confirmed yesterday—a man in his 50s who was known to have other health conditions. “This number is expected to rise as more people are tested and results confirmed,” according to Washington state health officials. At least 50 members of the Life Center nursing facility in Kirkland have symptoms of the virus, indicating an outbreak in the nursing home. Two women from the Life Center community have tested positive—one health care worker, 40, and a resident in her 70s.