8 Dead in Fiery Texas Crash Involving Suspected Human Smuggler: Officials
HORRIFIC
Eight people were killed in a collision in Zavala County, Texas on Wednesday involving a vehicle possibly tied to a human smuggling operation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Batesville, about 60 miles from the Mexican border. The driver of a Honda Civic ferrying suspected migrants, trying to outrun deputies from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, passed an 18-wheeler and smashed head-on into a Chevy SUV, the state department said. The Chevy burst into flames, killing the passenger and driver, who were both from Georgia. The suspected smuggler in the Civic and his five passengers were also killed. The identities of the deceased were not immediately released, and an investigation remained ongoing Wednesday night.