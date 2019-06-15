8 Dead, Scores Inured in Twin Attacks in Mogadishu, Somalia

At least eight people have been killed and 16 injured after twin explosions rocked the Somalia capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The car bombs were detonated near the parliament headquarters. The attack was immediately claimed by the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab which said the bombs were meant to attack the first line of security checkpoints for the airport and presidential palace. Al-Shabab was also responsible for the deadly October 2017 truck bombing that killed more than 500 people and has frequently targeted Somalia as it tries to establish itself as a functioning state.