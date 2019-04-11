Pastel Isn’t Just For Easter Eggs — Here Are 8 Ways To Easily Incorporate It

You may be having flashbacks to dressing up for church on Sunday, but pastel is really making a comeback and it’s a lot easier to have around than it once was. Everything from shoes to sweaters to phone chargers is getting the light wash treatment, and you can actually enjoy it outside of pink taffeta and Robin’s Egg Blue penny loafers.

Catch:1 Wireless Charger, $80 from Courant: Most wireless chargers are black and boring, but the newest launch from Courant comes in an icy blue called Pacific Blue. It’s premium pebble-grain Italian leather and is Qi-certified.

GeLive Ceramic Ikebana Vase 4-Pack, $25 on Amazon: A set of four adorable vases that can be put practically anywhere is a subtle but endearing way to add a pop of (not too bright) color.

Men’s Stretch Washed Chino Shorts, $68 from Bonobos: These shorts are the perfect length for a day around town, and the soft peach called Sweet Teas is an easier pastel to pair with.

Women’s Air Cheeky Underwear, $28 from Tommy John: If you’re not a fan of wearing pastel on the outside, maybe wear it on the inside with a pair of undies from Tommy John. I love their Air collection and have a couple of pairs myself.

ASOS DESIGN Swim Short In Pastel Green Mid Length, $19 from ASOS: A mint green swim short may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but these will probably make you look ten times as tan as you actually are.

Bernhard Products Purple Wall Clock, $16 on Amazon: A monochrome purple clock is a really good way to decorate a simple room that needs just a kiss of color. It’s battery operated so it can be hung on any wall and it’s silent, so you won’t have nights spent awake listening to the ticking.

The Lightweight French Terry Crew, $38 from Everlane: A lightweight pullover is great to have for spring, and at this price (and selection of colors), it’s the perfect thing to have on hand for when the sun goes down.

Women’s The Royale Sneaker, $179 from GREATS: A classic, simple sneaker with a pop of pink can be paired with practically any neutral. Made from Italian leather, the Royale is my go-to spring sneaker.

