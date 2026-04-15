8 Hospitalized in 70-Vehicle Pile-Up Disaster

A massive 70-vehicle crash shut down part of Interstate 70 in Colorado on Tuesday, leaving eight people hospitalized and dozens more hurt. The chain-reaction pile-up occurred along the eastbound lanes in Clear Creek County, about 50 miles west of Denver, amid snowy conditions. Authorities said 19 people were assessed at the scene, with eight transported to hospitals, including one person reported to have serious injuries. Dramatic images from the scene showed mangled cars and semitrucks piled along the highway, with debris scattered across the road and at least one vehicle left partially suspended off the ground. The crash forced officials to close the eastbound stretch of I-70 for hours as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage and assist those involved. Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash.