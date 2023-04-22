8 People, Including a 12-Year-Old Girl, Shot in Washington, D.C.
CARNAGE
Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at two separate locations in Southeast Washington, D.C. on Friday night in what police suspect were connected incidents due to their proximity. Per NBC News, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Andre Wright told reporters that the shooting began around 10 p.m. and that witnesses said the shooter(s) drove a black sedan “through the block and indiscriminately fired upon individuals.” While seven of the victims (all male, per ABC News) were found at the first scene, NBC News reports that police discovered the 12-year-old girl at a separate, nearby location. The Metropolitan Police Department is now on the hunt for a black sedan that could be a Mercedes, per ABC news. All of the victims are expected to survive.