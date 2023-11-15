8 Teens Face Murder Charges After Fatal Beating of Las Vegas High Schooler
FACING THE MUSIC
Eight suspects between the ages of 13 and 17 are in custody after the fatal beating of a student outside his Las Vegas high school earlier this month, local authorities said Tuesday. The teenagers will be charged with murder in connection with the death of Jonathan Lewis, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Lewis, 17, died on Nov. 7 of injuries sustained in a “physical altercation” with more than a dozen other individuals six days earlier, police previously said. On Tuesday, a department spokesman said that 10 individuals were believed to be involved in the assault, with two suspects still unidentified and unaccounted for. The spokesman said that the fight between Lewis and the mob was over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and a vape pen. The 17-year-old’s father told local station KLAS-TV that he hoped his son’s attackers could “find forgiveness in their heart and find a way to be able to come to terms with what they’ve done.”