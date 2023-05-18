8-Year-Old Girl Dies While in Border Patrol Custody

Read it at Los Angeles Times
An 8-year-old girl died while in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol Wednesday in Texas—the first death of a minor under the agency’s purview since 2019. It was unclear how the child died, but the CBP is investigating. “The child and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station where she experienced a medical emergency,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. “Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.”