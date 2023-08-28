CHEAT SHEET
800-Pound ‘Nightmare Material’ Alligator Captured in Mississippi
Four hunters killed the largest alligator in Mississippi history Saturday, with the monster creature weighing in at more than 800 pounds, according to the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The four hunters who harvested the alligator were Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark. The 14-foot, 3 inch animal tipped the scales at 802.5 pounds to be exact, and measured 66 inches around its belly—breaking the previous state record by nearly three inches and 36 pounds, the Miami Herald reported. Social media users were quick to declare the massive animal “nightmare material,” in the words of one commenter. “I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big,” another said.