‘80s Horror Icon Dies at 60

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, 77, has opened up about her struggles with body image after attending the Met Gala for the first time ever. This year’s Met Gala theme, “Fashion Is Art,” was confirmed by Vogue in February and linked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition, Costume Art. The show explores the dressed body across centuries of art history, framing the event as a broader celebration of the human form in all its stages. Speaking about the theme at the Gala, Nicks, who wore a top hat and a dramatic silk taffeta gown with a petticoat-style silhouette from Zara, designed by John Galliano, told The New York Times she has struggled to accept her overall body shape as she has aged. “I just hated actually, over the years, at 5-foot-1½, realizing that there was no way to stay really thin, so you’re not going to be that,” said Nicks. “To accept it, that’s hard. This life was not easy.” Nicks performed Fleetwood Mac hit “Landslide” at the Met Gala with Sabrina Carpenter.
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- 1Fleetwood Mac Star Reveals What She ‘Hated’ About Her BodyBODY IMAGE BATTLEThis year’s Met Gala, which Stevie Nicks attended for the first time, was a celebration of the body.
- 2Fiddler Sues Google After A.I. Calls Him a Sex OffenderNOT THAT KINDThree-time Juno winner Ashley MacIsaac claims he was falsely branded a child molester by the tech giant.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 3‘80s Horror Icon Dies at 60SLASHER STALWARTHe was also the lead singer of his own band, Ten Tiers.
- 4New Details Emerge After U.S. Soldiers Fall Off CliffRESCUE MISSIONA human chain of belts and a doomed plunge into the Atlantic preceded their disappearance during a sunset hike.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 5Iconic Girl Group Cancels Reunion Tour DatesI HATE THIS PARTJust one U.S. show is left on the schedule.
- 6'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ties the Knot in Secret WeddingUNDER THE RADARThe actor married his co-star from a 2025 Prime Video drama series.
- 7Jacob Elordi Drops Out of Event Due to InjuryOUT FOR THE COUNTThe rising star won’t make it to the world’s most prestigious film festival this year.
- 8‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Welcomes Second Baby'GORGEOUS BLESSING'“Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us!” the star captioned the announcement.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 9Gap Founder Dies at 94'PATH-BREAKING ENTREPRENEUR'Doris Fisher founded the iconic retailer with her late husband in 1969.
- 10‘Parenthood’ Star Announces Pregnancy‘SURPRISE!’Sarah Ramos and her husband are preparing for their first child.
Google is being hauled to court for $1.5 million after its AI Overview branded a three-time Juno-winning fiddler a convicted child sex offender. Canadian Ashley MacIsaac, 51, says the false rap sheet only surfaced when the Sipekne’katik First Nation pulled a December concert in Nova Scotia after locals flagged the AI’s lies, The Guardian reported. The summary had accused him of sexually assaulting a woman, attempting to lure a child online for sexual assault, and a separate violent assault. It also claimed he was a lifetime entrant on Canada’s sex offender registry. The Cape Breton fiddler told the Canadian Press the false labeling triggered a “tangible fear” of going on stage. MacIsaac’s suit, filed in Ontario’s superior court, accuses Google of being “cavalier and indifferent” and seeks $500,000 each in general, aggravated, and punitive damages.
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‘80s Horror Icon Dies at 60
Sleepaway Camp star Jonathan Tiersten has died at the age of 60. His brother William Tiersten confirmed that he died at his home in New Jersey last week, TMZ reports, also noting that his death is now being investigated by the medical examiner. His first film role was also his biggest, bagging the part of Ricky Thomas in the gory teen slasher Sleepaway Camp and two sequels, Return to Sleepaway Camp and Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor. Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, he later studied acting at the prestigious Circle in the Square Theater, part of New York University. Around the year 2000, he was focusing on making music before returning to the role of Thomas in 2008. He later starred in indie films Redemption and The Perfect House, and also wrote the score for the short film Demption. He won three best actor awards in 2012 and 2013 and was the lead singer of his own band, Ten Tiers.
Defense officials have revealed dramatic new details about the disappearance of two American soldiers off Morocco’s coast over the weekend. The pair vanished near cliffs at the Cap Draa Training Area, where thousands of troops are stationed for the African Lion exercise—U.S. Africa Command’s biggest annual war games. One soldier, who could not swim, tumbled into the surf during the group’s sunset hike, a defense source told CBS News. Fellow troops linked their belts together in a desperate human chain that ultimately failed. A second soldier then leaped in to help, but a wave instantly slammed him. A third followed, but managed to save neither man before making it back to shore safely. Aircraft and dive teams have spent three days scouring the coast. 1st Lt. Vincent Gasparri, whose self-designed drones are now part of the hunt, told a CBS crew just hours before the incident: “I choose to look around and measure the work we do today as a metric for the number of lives we’ll save in the future.”
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
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The Pussycat Dolls are canceling the North American leg of their “PCD Forever” reunion tour, joining a growing number of musicians canceling tours, largely in response to poor ticket sales. In a statement shared on Monday afternoon that did not explicitly mention ticket sales, the Dolls announced that “after taking an honest look” at the North American leg of their tour, they have “made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one” of their tour dates. The group’s sole remaining North American tour date is the OUTLOUD Music Festival at West Hollywood Pride in June. In their statement, the group confirmed that their U.K. and continental European tour dates are proceeding as planned, noting that “the response has been incredible, and several shows” have already sold out. After their date at OUTLOUD, the tour will kick off in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 9. Group members participating in the tour include Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt. “We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories,” the group said in its statement. “We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable.”
Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams secretly wed Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva, according to TMZ. The outlet, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter, said that Williams, 44, and Onieva, 33, got married a few months ago in a secret ceremony. The couple met in 2025 on the set of Hotel Costiera while filming on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, TMZ reported. Williams played a former Marine on the now-canceled Prime Video drama series, while Onieva starred opposite him. The duo started appearing together publicly in the fall of 2025 at events in Spain and Italy. Williams shares two children with real-estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom he split in 2017. Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on the hit ABC medical drama, but has also appeared in series like Only Murders in the Building and films like The Cabin in the Woods and Your Place or Mine.
Jacob Elordi won’t be attending the Cannes Film Festival after breaking his foot. The Australian actor was set to serve as a juror at the annual event but will be replaced, Page Six reported. Elordi’s team did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Elordi, 28, was set to join Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé, and Paul Laverty on the jury, which is headed this year by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Actress Julianne Moore was also previously announced as the recipient of Kering’s 2026 Women in Motion Award. Elordi has kept busy over the last year, with roles in films like Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights, as well as reprising his role as Nate Jacobs in the third season of HBO’s Euphoria. The Saltburn actor has also reportedly spent time with Kendall Jenner as of late, according to People. “They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months,” an insider told the magazine.
Rebel Wilson has welcomed a second baby girl with her wife, Ramona Agruma. The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of their new addition on Monday in an Instagram post captioned, “Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl!” The post featured their baby girl wrapped in a striped blanket with a large bow tied on her head. “Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes 🩷,” Wilson added in the caption. The couple first shared that they were having a child late last year on Instagram. “One baby was the real shocker, just really changes your life, so I’m hoping two just fits in,” she said in a January appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends. The duo tied the knot in 2024. Wilson welcomed the couple’s first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogacy in November 2022.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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Billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist Doris Fisher, who co-founded the Gap, has died at age 94. “There is simply no equal to Doris Fisher. In Gap-speak, she was a true original,” the company said in a tribute to the industry titan, adding that she was a “path-breaking entrepreneur at a time when that was highly unusual for women.” Fisher co-founded the fashion retailer with her husband, Donald, in San Francisco in 1969, as a store selling Levi’s jeans and records. More than a half-century later, the company—which includes Banana Republic and Old Navy—is one of the largest retailers in the country, reporting net sales of $15.4 billion in 2025. Fisher was also a philanthropist for the arts. “Many of us were fortunate to have known Doris personally, an extraordinary human being whose brilliance, quiet determination, and heart shaped everything from Gap Inc.’s indelible influence on fashion and retail to philanthropy and the San Francisco art scene,” the company’s statement continued. Fisher, whose husband died in 2009, is survived by her three sons, who remain involved in their parents’ fashion legacy.
Parenthood star Sarah Ramos is about to experience what parenthood is all about. The 34-year-old actress and her husband of six years, Matt Spicer, are expecting their first child. She announced the news on Monday in an Instagram post that featured images of her baby bump. “Surprise! If you’re not surprised I’m pregnant, act like it,” she captioned the announcement. “I have no good photos with the father of my child lol just a ton with the shower guests of honor.” The post also included a photo of a cake with the words “baby spice” written on it, as well as a photo of Ramos holding a puppy, which she noted in the caption was available for adoption through The Labelle Foundation. The comments were filled with replies from Ramos’ friends and fans celebrating her happy news. “😍😍 congratulations!😍😍,” wrote Dawson’s Creek actress Busy Philipps. Her former Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman added, “Weeeeee congrats budge!” Ramos and Spicer married amid the pandemic in October 2020 with a classic Las Vegas wedding, Elvis impersonator included.