80’s Rock Icon Shares Health Update on Daughter’s Illness

Grammy-winning 80s rocker John Mellencamp gave an update on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast about his daughter’s cancer diagnosis. The “Hurts So Good” singer, 74, told the podcaster this week that Teddi Mellencamp, 44, has been “really sick” and that the experience has not been “f---ing fun.” Teddi was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. The disease had accelerated by early 2025, spreading to both her lungs and brain. By the end of 2025, the reality star said that her tumors were no longer detectable. Teddi is best known for her three-season stint on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and for her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, which she hosts with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. Teddi and her father have been incredibly close during the illness’s progression. Teddi told her podcast listeners that when her cancer had initially metastasized to different parts of her body, she would receive constant calls from her father to plan the location for her burial. John Mellencamp spoke to NBC’s Today Show on Friday, stating that he is trying to convince her to come back to the family’s home base in Indiana to complete her path to remission.