’80s Rocker Declares He’s ‘Not Dying’ After Tour Cancellation
Veteran hair rocker Dee Snider has assured fans his “health challenges” that forced the cancellation of Twisted Sister’s tour are not too severe. “I’m not dying!” the 70-year-old singer announced on his House of Hair radio show. “No, not never; I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately.” Snider had to clarify his condition days after Twisted Sister announced that the tour commemorating 50 years since the band first formed had to be cancelled due to the “sudden and unexpected” resignation of lead singer Snider, brought on by a “series of health challenges.” Snider, who, unlike others in the hair metal scene, has never drank or done drugs, clarified that his health problems are due to issues with his heart and arthritis, which would affect his performances, rather than anything terminal. While he is no longer touring with Twisted Sister, Snider told his fans that he still plans to host his radio show, as well as other work, such as directing a movie and writing. “You won’t see me on the stage kicking a-- like I used to, because that will mess me up,” he said.