Iconic 80s Rocker Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle

Disturbing Details Emerge in Death of Former NFL Player, 55
GONE TOO SOON
Kevin Johnson, a former defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, died from blunt head trauma and stab wounds at a homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the Associated Press reported. Officials pronounced the California-born player, 55, dead Wednesday morning after he was found unconscious, and investigators ruled his death a homicide. The case remains under investigation, the medical examiner said. Investigators believed Johnson was living at the encampment when he died. Friends said he developed health problems later in life that contributed to his situation, according to the Associated Press. Johnson entered the NFL after the New England Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 1993 draft. He later played with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons, where he recorded 43 tackles, seven sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Johnson later won an Arena Bowl championship in 1998 with the Orlando Predators.