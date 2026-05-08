‘80s Singer’s Health Crisis Revealed After She’s Put in a Coma

A close friend of singer Bonnie Tyler has revealed that the 74-year-old’s appendix burst, forcing doctors in Portugal to perform emergency surgery before placing her in an induced coma. Liberto Mealha, an Algarve businessman and longtime friend of the singer, told Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã that Tyler first began feeling ill during a concert in London, where tests were inconclusive. “She decided to travel to the Algarve, where she began to feel severe abdominal pain,” Mealha said. “Two days later, she went to a private hospital, which urgently transferred her to the hospital in Faro because her appendix had burst and she needed emergency surgery.” Tyler’s spokesman has said the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer was placed in an induced coma “to aid her recovery.” Correio da Manhã reported Tyler is suffering from a generalized infection and being treated with high doses of antibiotics following the surgery, adding that her prognosis is “very guarded.” Mealha said Tyler’s husband, Robert Sullivan, 76, has remained by her bedside daily and believes Faro doctors saved her life.