’80s Star Rushed to Hospital After Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Country star and rapper Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife after nearly 10 years of marriage. Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed the 41-year-old musical star filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. The pair met in 2015 when Xo attended one of Jelly Roll’s concerts in Las Vegas before tying the knot in August 2016. A reason for the split has not been disclosed, although the pair have both been open about how rocky the relationship has been over the years. This includes Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, admitting to cheating on Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, which led to them briefly splitting up in 2018. Things seemed rosy for the pair just this February, when Jelly Roll thanked his “beautiful wife” while accepting the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album. “I would never have changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he said. Xo, 46, is best known as the host of the Dumb Blonde Podcast.
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- 1Grammy Winner, 41, Files for Divorce From Wife of 10 YearsROCKY ROADJelly Roll met Bunnie Xo in 2015 after she attended one of his concerts.
- 2’80s Star Rushed to Hospital After Mid-Flight EmergencyLAND BY MEA former child star was met by paramedics after becoming seriously ill on a flight to Los Angeles
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- 3World Cup Team Busted Flying in on ICE Barbie’s JetsFLYING HIGHThe aircraft is normally used to fly deportees out of America.
- 4Chilling New Detail Emerges in Fatal Bungee Jump Horror💔💔💔Horrifying new details have emerged in the death of 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas.
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- 5Amanda Seyfried Speaks Out on MAGA-Coded Star’s Ad Backlash‘ROCK AND A HARD PLACE’The 40-year-old revealed her thoughts on her co-star’s American Eagle ad.
- 6Eight Crew Killed in Deadliest B-52 Crash in DecadesHORRIFICEight people have died in a crash at a U.S. Air Force Base in California.
- 7‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Finds Perfect Elf StarSPOT-ONThe Emmy nominee enters Middle-earth as a lethal new elf named Seren.
- 8Reality TV Producer, 40, Dies Suddenly During Filming‘LOVE ISLAND’ LEGENDJames Barker had an “unexpected medical emergency” in Fiji.
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- 9Brooklyn Beckham Makes World Cup Ad About Family Feud‘LONG STORY’The rift became public in January, when Brooklyn alleged on Instagram that his parents “consistently disrespected” him.
- 10MAGA Senator’s Name Twin Banned From Ballot🧑🤝🧑🧑🤝🧑🧑🤝🧑Dan J. Sullivan will not be able to run against Dan Sullivan.
’80s Star Rushed to Hospital After Mid-Flight Medical Emergency
A former child star was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight into Los Angeles, prompting paramedics to meet the plane at the gate. According to TMZ, Corey Feldman was arriving at Los Angeles International Airport from Chicago when emergency responders were waiting for him after he became ill during the flight. A source close to Feldman told the outlet that he was feeling “very sick” in the air and was examined by a doctor who happened to be on board. Doctors reportedly believe the issue “might be pancreatitis or gallstones,” according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to TMZ that it responded to the airport for a patient experiencing a medical emergency. A department spokesperson said a 54-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. TMZ reported that the patient was Feldman and that he remained in the hospital undergoing tests. Feldman starred in a number of hit movies while still a teenager, including Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Gremlins (1984), and Stand by Me (1986). Before the health scare, Feldman appeared to be enjoying a trip through the Midwest. He shared posts from the Stand By Me Live Tour in Chicago and also documented a visit to the family home of late pop icon Michael Jackson in Indiana.
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The English World Cup team have been busted using a charter plane generally used to transport deportees out of America as part of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s “ICE Air” fleet. The English team flew into Missouri on Saturday using the same aircraft previously seen in a video President Donald Trump shared last March. That controversial video featured alleged gangbangers, including Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran man living in the United States who was illegally deported and is still in a legal fight to stay in America. Members of the English team, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, posed in front of the plane that is branded Global Crossing Airlines for Instagram pictures. The Daily Mail reports that ICE has a contract with charter company GlobalX, who were formally known as Global Crossing Airlines. The plane England used previously delivered deportees out of America to Haiti, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, taking them El Salvador’s infamous mega prison CECOT. The Daily Mail tracked the same plane to previous trips to take deportees from Harlingen to Villahermosa, Mexico, on June 10 and from Lewisburg, West Virginia, to Mexico City on June 11. A spokesperson for the team declined to comment to the Daily Mail on the use of the plane.
New details have emerged in the death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, who died in a freak bungee jumping accident on Saturday in São Paulo. The 21-year-old, who was bungee jumping with her fiancé, was thrown off a bridge by staff without a rope, falling 130 feet to the ground below. The bridge is known by locals as the “Skeleton Bridge.” A nurse who was present and spoke to local news said that de Freitas was still conscious after the fall. The nurse, Rayza Dias, told reporters that she talked to de Freitas and tried to reassure her that everything would be ok. Emergency services were called, but de Freitas died at the scene. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation, and six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Two of the people who were arrested had to be tracked down by helicopter as they attempted to flee the scene, according to military police. Prior to the tragedy, de Freitas had posted a now-ominous Instagram story that read, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?”
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Amanda Seyfried, 40, has finally revealed what she thinks about the backlash her The Housemaid co-star Sydney Sweeney, 28, received after participating in a controversial American Eagle ad. “We had a great time on the press tour... We worked really hard and she seemed to be having fun, but I also understood that it probably can’t be f---ing easy, where she found herself,” Seyfried said in a profile published Monday in British GQ. “I have heard her stand up for herself, but I think she found herself between a rock and a hard place.” Sweeney has been mired in controversy since last summer, after starring in a campaign for American Eagle Jeans in which she said, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a phrase many believed was a dog whistle referring to her superior “genes” as a thin, white, blonde woman. The promotion for Sweeney and Seyfried’s movie, The Housemaid, coincided with the backlash over Sweeney’s involvement in the ad, which Seyfried says she largely stayed out of. “I’m just there. I don’t talk to her about it unless she wants to talk about it,” she said. “I don’t want to be a source of anything but whatever you need. You need some fun, you need to laugh, you need cake with me? That’s fine… at the same time, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to promote this movie and I can be a safe space.’”
Eight people have died in a shocking plane crash at a U.S. Air Force Base in California. The B-52 bomber crashed shortly after take-off at Edwards Air Force Base, north of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, on Monday at around 11.20 a.m., killing all eight crew aboard. Aerial footage showed black smoke rising from the crash site, with almost nothing left of the aircraft. The incident marks the deadliest crash involving a B-52 bomber since 1982, according to CNN. Col. James Hayes, the deputy commander for the 412 test wing at Edwards, said at a news conference that after reviewing footage of the crash, it was determined that nobody could have survived. “We lost eight great Americans,” Hayes said, adding that the Air Force was working to notify the families of the victims, who included government contractors and uniformed military. An analysis by the Washington Post found that after initially flying northeast and then turning north, the aircraft abruptly hooked northwest and began plunging at a rate of more than 5000 feet a minute. Col. Hayes said that it was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and that an investigation could take up to six months to complete.
The Lord of the Rings producers have secured an ethereal beauty to star in the next installment of the hugely popular franchise. Emmy nominee Anya Taylor-Joy, 30, is set to play the elf Seren, a new character in the series, in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The Warner Bros. production—directed by Andy Serkis, who will also return as Gollum—is scheduled for worldwide release in December 2027. Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, and Lee Pace will reprise their roles as Gandalf, Frodo, and Thranduil, respectively. They’ll be joined by Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, and Leo Woodall, all newcomers to the franchise. Taylor-Joy’s character is described by the production as “a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil.” The Furiosa actress has had a busy year, starring as Princess Peach in the box office smash The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and taking on a cameo in the upcoming third installment of Dune. She also stars in a new Apple TV series, Lucky.
Executive Producer of Love Island USA James Barker died unexpectedly while filming the show’s eighth season. The 40-year-old had an “unexpected medical emergency” last week, according to TMZ. “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock," ITV America and Peacock said in a statement following his death. He will be honored in the June 16, episode of Love Island USA, People added. The DJ and producer started his career in television in 2011, working on shows including Counting Cars, Forged in Fire, and Pawn Stars. He later worked on the hit reality show Queer Eye on Netflix before joining Love Island USA in 2020. Barker worked as the show’s EP for the past three years, overseeing its soundtrack and production. Hosted by television personality Ariana Madix, the hit Peacock original series is known not only for bringing many of its contestants to social media fame, but also for its popularity amongst young viewers. The show’s seventh season, which aired multiple episodes per week in summer 2025, was Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time. Just a few days before his passing, Barker posted on Instagram in honor of the kickoff of the show’s eighth season. “Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me.” There has been no confirmation of his cause of death.
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Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his family reached new heights after the famous nepo baby appeared to reference it in a new World Cup ad for DoorDash. The 27-year-old shared a short clip from the ad on Instagram on Monday, alluding to his “complicated” relationship with his parents, soccer superstar David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, with the caption, “Long story.” In the spot, Brooklyn asks, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,” while sitting on a couch dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans. “It’s a long story,” he says before flinging 2026 World Cup tickets onto the table as the words “It’s complicated. More soon.” flash across the screen. The Beckhams’ rift became public in January, when Brooklyn posted a series of statements on Instagram Stories, alleging that his parents “consistently disrespected” him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31. He claimed his mother danced “very inappropriately” with him after “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola during their 2022 wedding. He also stated that his family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else” and alleged that his parents asked him to sign away the rights to his name. Since then, both sides have traded barbs through representatives and competing tabloid narratives. A few hours after the initial posts, David said that children “make mistakes” on social media, adding, “That’s how they learn.” Victoria said in an April interview, “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”
Republican candidate Dan J. Sullivan will not be on the ballot in his challenge to unseat GOP Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan. Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher, announced his candidacy last month, but his name caught the ire of Sen. Sullivan, who claimed he was only running to confuse voters. Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher, who was appointed to the nonpartisan role by the state’s Republican lieutenant governor, sent a letter to challenger Sullivan on Monday, declaring that he “filed with a purpose to confuse or mislead and to thereby compromise the ballot’s fairness or neutrality,” and said his name would not appear on the ballot. She noted that he could appeal the decision. Until his disqualification, challenger Sullivan had pushed back on Sen. Sullivan’s claims, saying he “met the qualification and I entered this race because I am unhappy with the 12-year record of the current Senator and I feel we need a change.” Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, so the two who get the most votes in the primary will face off in the November midterm elections. Democrats have recruited former Congresswoman Mary Peltola, who remains popular in the state, to run for the seat. The Alaska primary is Aug. 18.