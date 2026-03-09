’80s Star Says He Was Left Out of Planned Oscars Tribute Reunion
Stand by Me star Corey Feldman says he wasn’t invited to the Oscars’ planned tribute for Rob Reiner, who directed the 1986 film. “I just want to briefly mention this Oscars thing! Yes, it’s true that I was not invited,” Feldman, 54, announced on X. The Academy Awards have planned to honor the slain director during the March 15 show’s In Memoriam segment, featuring many stars from the slain director’s box office hits, including Feldman’s Stand by Me co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton. “I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory,” Feldman wrote, referring to his allegations of sex abuse on Hollywood sets as a child. He asked fans to halt any petitions that would distract from the Reiner tribute, writing, “Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards,” and added he intends to honor the fallen director “my own way.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the Academy and Feldman’s representation for further comment.