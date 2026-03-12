‘80s Star Schools Photographers on Red Carpet Etiquette

No matter your age, it’s never too late to learn something new—especially in a world that’s constantly changing. With Coursera, you don’t have to sit in a classroom to pick up new skills. Coursera partners with more than 350 leading universities and companies to bring flexible, affordable online courses to curious minds everywhere.

This class is a four-part crash course on the biggest disruptor in the field today—AI. It covers the meaning behind common AI terminology like “neural networks,” explains what AI can and can’t do, and shows you how to build a company-wide AI strategy.

AI For Everyone Subscribe At Coursera

If you want a deeper understanding of AI, the Deep Learning Specialization is for you. This class focuses on mastering the fundamentals of deep learning, like building neural networks and algorithm optimization.

Deep Learning Specialization Subscribe At Coursera

This six-month course goes over how to clean and organize data, teaches analytical skills with common tools (SQL, Python, Tableau), and shows you how to present your findings in a concise way. At the end, you’ll get a Google Certificate that can be added to your LinkedIn.

Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate Subscribe At Coursera

If you love diving into new subjects, consider upgrading to Coursera+. This monthly subscription gives you unlimited access to courses across fields like data science, business, computer science, health, and personal development, allowing you to explore new interests at your own pace. Right now, your first three months of Coursera+ are 40% off.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.