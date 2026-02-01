‘80s Star Doesn’t Want to See Her Movies Remade
ORIGINALITY, PLEASE
Molly Ringwald doesn’t want anyone recreating the John Hughes movies that brought her international acclaim. And she knows the late director didn’t want that either. “He didn’t want the films to be remade,” Ringwald, 57, told People at the Sundance Film Festival. “And I don’t think that they should be really.” Having made her mark in Hughes’ classic ‘80s flicks like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Pretty in Pink, she argued that those tales are of their era—and should be left there. “I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something … that takes from Breakfast Club and then builds on [it], and represents this generation’s issues rather than to try to recreate what was of a different time,” she explained. She has also written about her mixed feelings on the way Hughes handled gender, race, and sexuality in his films. Hughes, who passed away in 2009, was famous for his coming-of-age stories like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and comedies including Home Alone and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Ringwald added that his films can’t be remade as the late director himself hadn’t wanted them to be. She was speaking at the premiere of another teen drama, Run Amok, in which she stars.