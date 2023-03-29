81-Year-Old Man Ax-Murders Wife, Daughter After Losing Job, Cops Say

Read it at 9News
An 81-year-old Colorado man charged with hacking his wife and adult daughter to death with an ax told police he did it because he recently lost his job, didn’t have money to pay the rent, and was worried the family would become homeless, according to an arrest affidavit. 9News reports that Reginald Maclaren allegedly told cops he does not regret the gruesome double homicide because he “knows they are in a better place.” Police say Maclaren claimed he attacked the women while they were sitting on the couch and then put their bodies in trash cans.