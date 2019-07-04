82 Migrants From Libya Missing After Boat Sinks in Mediterranean

Read it at Associated Press
A boat carrying more than 80 migrants from Libya sank in the Mediterranean Sea late Wednesday, one day after an airstrike on a Libyan detention center holding migrants killed more than 40. According to the International Organization for Migration, the boat sank off the coast of Tunisia. Fishermen pulled four migrants from the boat, but one had died after being rescued. Meanwhile, the Libyan government blamed the airstrike on the Libyan National Army, which is at war with militias allied with the government.