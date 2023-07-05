CHEAT SHEET
82-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Moat at British Castle
An 82-year-old man died in Wales on Tuesday after he fell into the moat of Caerphilly Castle, the second-biggest castle in Britain that was also featured in several episodes of Doctor Who. First responders rushed to the man’s aid when he was spotted motionless in the moat. “We received a call reporting a man had been found unresponsive in the Caerphilly Castle moat at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, 4 July,” a Gwent Police spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed the 82-year-old man was dead.” Police said they aren’t treating the death as suspicious, but his cause of death will be determined via a post-mortem exam.