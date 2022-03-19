83-Year-Old Convicted Killer Bashed NYC Victim in the Head Before Dismembering Her, Authorities Say
‘BARBARIC’
An 83-year-old convicted killer in Brooklyn killed her victim with a blow to the head before she tore her body limb from limb, the New York City Medical Examiner’s office told the New York Daily News. Harvey Marcelin was charged with second-degree murder last week after police linked a head they found in her apartment to Susan Leyden’s headless torso found in a shopping cart at a city intersection. Marcelin had previously served two different prison stints: one for a 1963 fatal shooting of a girlfriend and another one for a 1985 fatal stabbing of another girlfriend. She was released in 2019 on parole and met Leyden on social media, police said. “This is a gruesome and barbaric homicide which resulted in a headless torso being disposed of on a New York City corner,” James Essig, the city’s chief of detectives, said. “It takes a serial killer off the street. This is just the latest [in] a list of heinous offenses conducted over the period of a lifetime by Ms. Harvey. We can only hope that she can do no more.”