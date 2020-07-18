CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
85 Babies Contract COVID-19 in One Texas County Alone
INFANT INFECTIONS
Read it at CNN
In one south Texas county, 85 infants under the age of 1 have contracted the new coronavirus as the state struggles to contain a skyrocketing increase in cases. Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, said in a statement, “We currently have 85 babies under the age of one year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for Covid-19. These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us stop the spread of this disease.” The long-term effects of COVID-19 are unknown. Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni said the county has the highest rate of new cases in the state. Texas reopened before many other states, and positive tests across the state are on the rise.