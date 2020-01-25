85,000 Pieces From Museum of Chinese in America Destroyed in New York City Fire

Read it at New York Times
Officials from the Museum of Chinese in America in New York City’s Chinatown announced late Friday that as many as 85,000 items have been destroyed in the devastating three-alarm fire that swept through the museum’s repository Thursday evening as the museum prepared to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Nancy Yao Maasbach, president of the museum, said she was “just distraught” at the loss of “one hundred percent of the museum’s collection,” that were not on display at an adjacent museum space. The archival collection included textiles, restaurant menus, handwritten letters and ocean voyage tickets that trace the history if Chinese immigration to the U.S.