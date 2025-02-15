Politics

86-Year-Old Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl, Teen Who Rang Wrong Doorbell, Pleads Guilty

PLEA DEAL

Andrew Lester pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and will be sentenced on March 7.

Catherine Bouris
Rally for Ralph Yarl
Chase Castor/Getty Images
