87-Year-Old GOP Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rep. Don Young (R-AK) announced on Twitter Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19, and would be isolating at home. “I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska,” the 87-year-old tweeted. Despite rumblings about independent opponent Alyse Galvin turning Alaska purple, several outlets called Young the winner of the race this week. A 47-year House veteran, Young is Alaska’s lone U.S. House member and is currently the oldest member of both chambers of Congress. Several Trump aides and GOP officials are battling the virus at the moment.