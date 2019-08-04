CHEAT SHEET
8chan Creator Calls to ‘Shut the Site Down’ After Back to Back Mass Shootings
The creator of 8chan, the anonymous message board utilized by numerous mass shooters, has called for the toxic site to be shut down, The New York Times reports. Frederick Brennan created 8chan in 2013 primarily as a way to connect with others. Brennan is confined to a wheelchair due to a genetic disorder called known as “brittle bone disease.” Today, the unmonitored site—which is no longer run by Brennan—has turned into a free-for-all that encourages shameless behavior from its users, and stokes far-right ideology. In this year alone, three mass shooters all announced their plans in advance on 8chan. “Shut the site down,” Brennan said after yet another 8chan user killed 20 people in in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, after posting a racist manifesto on the site. “It’s not doing the world any good. It’s a complete negative to everybody except the users that are there,” he said. “And you know what? It’s a negative to them, too. They just don’t realize it.”