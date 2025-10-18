‘9-1-1’ Star Loses Lawsuit Against Disney Over COVID Vaccine Mandate
Former 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar lost his lawsuit against Disney on Friday after a jury rejected his claim that he was fired from the show over his religious beliefs. Dunbar sued Disney, the parent company of ABC, the network that produces 9-1-1, in 2022, arguing that the company failed to accommodate his religious beliefs as they pertain to COVID-19 vaccinations. His character, Michael Grant, was written out of the show in 2021 after vaccine mandates were introduced. In court, Dunbar detailed his belief in the tenets of the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, which disapproves of medical interventions like vaccines. “Man created the COVID-19 vaccine to separate you from God,” Dunbar said. “This is a spiritual war. This is a war of evil against good.” Dunbar described his job on 9-1-1 as a “dream job” and shared that since being fired, he has struggled to find work. After the verdict was read, Dunbar shouted “Oh my God! Oh my God!” and apologized to his wife and children, telling them, “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. We’ll be okay.”