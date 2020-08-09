CHEAT SHEET
9 People Test Positive at Georgia School with Photo of Crowded Hallway
Six students and three staff members at a Georgia high school that went viral earlier this week after a student shared photos of a crowded hallway have tested positive for coronavirus. According to a letter sent to parents, all nine people who tested positive were at North Paulding High School last week, and that they had each been tested privately and reported their results to the school. The letter did not share whether the school would close or quarantines would be instituted. The viral photo, taken by sophomore Hannah Watters, showed students, few of whom were wearing masks, packed together in the hall. Watters was suspended after sharing the photo on social media, but had her suspension rescinded Friday.