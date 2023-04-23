9 Texas Teens Wounded in Prom After-Party Shooting
At least nine teenagers were injured after shots were fired at an after-prom party in Texas, local authorities said. None of the victims suffered injuries that are considered life-threatening. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred just after midnight Sunday at a home north of Jasper, Texas where officers responded on a call of shots fired. The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. “This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned,” the sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday. It’s unclear whether authorities are currently pursuing any suspects, in particular. The Jasper Independent School District is working with police “to bring these perpetrators to justice,” said superintendent John Seybold in a statement to CBS Austin. “There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance,” Seybold said.