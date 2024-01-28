9-Time Winner Joni Mitchell to Make Grammys Performance Debut Next Week
A CASE OF HER
Despite having accrued 18 Grammy nominations and nine wins, Joni Mitchell has never performed at the ceremony. That is set to change, however, at next Sunday’s awards show, with the folk legend expected to join other previously announced performers like Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish on the telecast. The Recording Academy and CBS confirmed Mitchell’s performance without immediately offering further details on Sunday. Mitchell, who also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2002, could also snag her 10th Grammy at the upcoming ceremony, having been nominated for best folk album for her Brandi Carlile-produced record Joni Mitchell at Newport. Mitchell, 80, had not performed a full set live in over a decade when she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, causing her to retreat further from the spotlight. But, aided by Carlile, she has mounted a surprise comeback to live performance in recent years, making a handful of festival appearances, beginning at the Newport Folk Festival in 2022.