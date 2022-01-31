CHEAT SHEET
9-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Stepbrother in Chipotle Parking Lot
A tragic shooting unfolded Sunday afternoon in Snellville, Georgia, when a 9-year-old accidentally opened fire on his 8-year-old stepbrother in a Chipotle parking lot. According to the Snellville Police Department, the two children had been left alone in the car while their mother went to retrieve food from the Mexican grill. As reported by WSB-TV 2, Chipotle employee Johanna Cervantes said, “Some kids came in and they were screaming that someone shot him. You could see the visible gunshot wound coming out from his ear.” The boys’ mother applied pressure to the wound with a towel while the employees called the police. The boy remained conscious throughout the ordeal and was rushed to a hospital.