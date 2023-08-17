Boy, 9, Drowns After Wandering Away From His Parents in IKEA

Read it at New York Daily News
A 9-year-old non-verbal autistic boy has been found dead after wandering away from his parents at an IKEA in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening, the New York Daily News reports. Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet said police divers found the body of Hasbul Hehan in a harbor not far from the store. Cops had been frantically searching for Hehan after he was reported missing, with surveillance footage showing him leaving the IKEA and heading in the direction of the water.