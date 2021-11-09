9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim in Coma After Being ‘Trampled Really Badly’
‘HANGING IN THE BALANCE’
A 9-year-old who was crushed and trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival on Friday is fighting for his life in the hospital, ABC13 reports. Ezra Blount, who attended the festival with his father, suffered major organ damage and was in a medically induced coma as of Monday, according to ABC13. A woman identifying herself as Blount’s “aunty” wrote on Instagram the child had “damage and trauma to his liver his kidneys brain heart and lungs.”
At the Astroworld concert, Blount’s family said, the child’s father placed him on his shoulders to keep him above the chaos. The father was crushed and passed out, however, and Blount fell, getting “trampled really badly,” according to his grandfather. The family has retained lawyer Ben Crump, known for representing the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. In a Monday statement, Crump’s firm said, “The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him—a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival.”